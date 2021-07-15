Balearic Islands to be moved to the amber travel list from Monday
Popular holiday destination the Balearic Islands are to be moved from the green list to the amber list for Northern Ireland travellers from Monday.Full Article
Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca will be added to the amber travel list due to a surge in coronavirus cases, a little over a fortnight..
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has warned that some countries on the green list for travel could be moved to amber.Mr Shapps made..