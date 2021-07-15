Low pressure system brings storms and flash flooding to Germany and Belgium, sweeping away homes and threatening damsFull Article
More than 60 dead and dozens missing as floods hit Europe
Wales Online
Hull Daily Mail
Low pressure system brings storms and flash flooding to Germany and Belgium, sweeping away homes and threatening dams
New Zealand Herald
FRANCE 24 English
PA - Press Association STUDIO