Shell and Scottish Power bid to build floating wind farm
Published
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- Shell and Scottish Power join the bidding for the next generation of wind farms off the Scottish coast.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- Shell and Scottish Power join the bidding for the next generation of wind farms off the Scottish coast.Full Article
Scottish offshore wind developer, Red Rock Power Limited and Eni, the Italian energy company, have formed a new 50/50 partnership..