Kyogo Furuhashi: Celtic sign Japan forward from Vissel Kobe
Published
Celtic announce a four-year deal for Kyogo Furuhashi, with the Japan forward arriving from Vissel Kobe.Full Article
Published
Celtic announce a four-year deal for Kyogo Furuhashi, with the Japan forward arriving from Vissel Kobe.Full Article
The J-League club dropped a bomb as most of Glasgow slept – and the Hoops are securing one of the league's most prolific scorers.
The legendary midfielder plays alongside the Japanese international for Vissel Kobe and has no doubt he'll succeed in Europe.