Sources say that the Welsh TV presenter has been suspended after he took the knee during his programmeFull Article
Guto Harri 'taken off air' at GB News after taking the knee
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
GB News' Guto Harris suspended from channel after taking knee
On Tuesday morning, Guto Harri took the knee during a discussion about the racism several England footballers had been subjected to..
Tamworth Herald
GB News says presenter Guto Harri breached standards by taking the knee
Guto Harri made the gesture on air, saying how "hideously ugly racism in some English football is".
BBC News