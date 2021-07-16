Although the legal requirement to wear face masks will be scrapped from July 19, government guidance states people will still be expected to wear masks in crowded, enclosed spaces.Full Article
Where will you wear a mask in Kent after July 19 'Freedom Day'?
Dover Express0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Kent's biggest shopping centres confirm COVID policies for July 19 'freedom day'
Major precincts have slightly differing COVID-19 policies, though many will still expect mask wearing indoors
Sevenoaks Chronicle
Bluewater to continue mask policy after July 19 'freedom day'
Kent's biggest shopping centre are relaxing their one way system, but many COVID-safe rules remain in place
Canterbury Times