UK faces hottest weekend of the year as heatwave warnings issued
Published
The UK is likely to experience the hottest weekend of the year so far, with many parts of the country on track for a heatwave, the Met Office has said.Full Article
Some parts of the country could hit 29C or 30C - meaning that this weekend will be the hottest of the year
