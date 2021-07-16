Wetherspoon’s to relax face mask and table service rules from Monday
Published
Pub group JD Wetherspoon has said it will relax its face mask and table service rules for customers on July 19.Full Article
Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejects claims of ambiguity over the wearing of face masks from next week. The latest Government..
You may still need a mask, table service will continue, check-in and barriers remain