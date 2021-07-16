Sunderland and South Tyneside NHS staff asked to postpone holidays
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust says it has "robust contingency plans in place".Full Article
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust has 80 Covid-19 patients in its care compared to just two last month
