Henry Smith MP, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for the Future of Aviation, said the "last-minute" change for France raised "significant questions".Full Article
Warning traffic light system 'is not working' as France travel rules change
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
‘Inevitable’ travel guidance will change
Sky News UK Studios
Member of independent SAGE, Professor Gabriel Scally claims there is 'no science' behind the govt's traffic light travel system.
Ryanair sees red over UK's traffic light system for travel rules
euronews (in English)
Tribalism And Neo-Tribalism In The Maghreb – Analysis
Eurasia Review
Travelers fume at UK move to keep restrictions on France
SeattlePI.com
More coverage
France eases COVID-19 restrictions and reopens borders
France has implemented a traffic light system for travel, with the colour of a country determining rules for entry.
euronews (in English)