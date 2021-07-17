Health Secretary Sajid Javid has Covid-19
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
BREAKING: Javid tests positive for COVID
Sky News UK Studios
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has tested positive for coronavirus and has mild symptoms, he has said.
Javid reveals he's tested positive for COVID
Sky News UK Studios
More coverage
Javid warns unlocking is ‘not the end of the road’
ODN
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has confirmed the next stage of the roadmap on July 19 but said it is a move into a “new phase of..
Wetherspoon plans for 'Freedom Day' yet to be decided by pub chain bosses
Torquay Herald Express