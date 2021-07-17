The UK has recorded 54,674 new coronavirus cases and 41 deaths in the latest 24-hour period.Full Article
UK records 54,674 new COVID cases and 41 more deaths
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
UK's France curbs irk travelers; health chief tests positive
SeattlePI.com
LONDON (AP) — Tourists and the travel industry vented frustration and anger on Saturday after Britain reversed a plan to ease..
More coverage
LA County Will Require Masks Indoors Regardless of Vaccination Status
Wibbitz Top Stories
LA County Will Require Masks Indoors, Regardless of Vaccination Status.
The Health Officer Order was issued on July..