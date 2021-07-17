Javid confirms he has contracted Covid-19 as England prepares to unlock
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has confirmed that he has contracted Covid-19 just over a day before lockdown restrictions are lifted in England.Full Article
All the latest updates on the UK's political stage, as Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed that he has contracted Covid-19 just..
Mr Javid says there will never be a "right time" because "we cannot simply eradicate this virus".