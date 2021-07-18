Covid-19: PM and chancellor to self-isolate in U-turn
It comes after anger over "VIP testing" allowing them to work following Sajid Javid's positive test.Full Article
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak will not take part in pilot scheme and will self-isolate as normal
Robert Jenrick says he 'appreciates the frustration' felt by members of the public who are not part of a pilot scheme that has..