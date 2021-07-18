The couple originally said they would not self-isolate because they were part of a trial.Full Article
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to self-isolate in massive U-turn
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
'PM only U-turned because he was caught'
Sky News UK Studios
Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said it was the 'right decision' for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to self-isolate after..
Johnson to isolate at Chequers following fury over quarantine escape plan
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Downing Street adds to the pile of pandemic U-turns
Belfast Telegraph
More coverage
PM getting 'VIP' treatment over isolation rules - Labour
Sky News UK Studios
Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said many people across the UK will be dismayed by the 'exclusive rule' after it was..
BREAKING: PM and chancellor will self-isolate
Sky News UK Studios
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to self-isolate after U-turn
Cambridge News
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to self-isolate after U-turn on daily pilot
Bishops Stortford Observer