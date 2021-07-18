O'Connor rose to fame on TV show Opportunity Knocks, which he won three times, and went on to star in The ComediansFull Article
Tom O'Connor has died, aged 81
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
2 Men Sought In Shooting Death Of Rite Aid Employee
CBS2 LA
Police were seeking the public's help in capturing two men wanted in the shooting death of an employee of Rite Aid during a robbery..
Tuanzebe makes Man United statement amid Villa transfer talk
Walsall Advertiser
More coverage
Heidi Klum is obsessed with garlic: 'I usually eat a whole clove once a week'
Bang Media International Limited
German supermodel Heidi Klum has been sharing the secrets of her life and she surprisingly admitted that she will eat a "whole..