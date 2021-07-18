Temperatures could rise even higher as UK heatwave continues
Published
The UK heatwave is expected to continue this week, with new 2021 temperature records expected on Sunday.Full Article
Published
The UK heatwave is expected to continue this week, with new 2021 temperature records expected on Sunday.Full Article
PORTLAND, OREGON — The recent heatwave in the states of Oregon and Washington caused a lot of damage to roadways.
In..
More than 200 people have died in Canada since Friday as temperatures hit a record high of 49.1°C in the past four days. These..