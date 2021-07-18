Gloucestershire on hottest day of year so far as heatwave continues
Stroud Life0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Hottest day of the year in England and Wales with heatwave set to last
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The UK has recorded the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures exceeding 30C in both England and Wales.
Met Office predicts hottest day of the year
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Met Office forecasts when the UK heatwave will end
Hertfordshire Mercury
Exact hour UK heatwave will end forecast by the Met Office
Tamworth Herald
Hottest day of the year in England and Wales with heatwave set to last
Belfast Telegraph
More coverage
Heatwave sees packed beaches from 7am as Brits soak up hottest day of year
Tamworth Herald
England could be on for its hottest day of the year so far, according to the Met Office
Hottest day of year expected during 32C heatwave
Hull Daily Mail
Exactly how hot each day of UK heatwave will get
Tamworth Herald
England set for hottest day of the year amid UK heatwave
Telegraph.co.uk