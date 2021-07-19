UK chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and England’s deputy medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam will also contributeFull Article
PM set to host press conference from self-isolation
Boris Johnson set to host press conference from self-isolation
Hull Daily Mail
Boris Johnson issues warning as he prepares lockdown lifting update
Mr Johnson will host a press conference on Monday afternoon
Hull Daily Mail
