Dancing With The Stars Ireland's Kai Widdrington, former Let's Dance Germany professional Nikita Kuzmin, reigning South African Latin champion Cameron Lombard and winner of The Greatest Dancer Jowita Przystal will join the show.Full Article
Strictly Come Dancing will have four new pro dancers this year
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
"No One Should Tell You To Walk In A Line" Ten Interviewed
K-Pop icon talks Represent, grappling with creativity, and evading genre lines...
As *Ten Lee* - a vocalist and dancer..
Clash
Strictly Come Dancing: Greatest Dancer winner joins professional dancer line-up
BBC Local News: Hampshire -- Poland's Jowita Przystal is one of four new additions to the BBC One's team of professional dancers.
BBC Local News