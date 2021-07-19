The UK has recorded 39,950 new COVID cases and 19 more coronavirus-related deaths in the latest 24-hour period, according to government data.Full Article
UK records 39,950 new cases and 19 more coronavirus-related deaths
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
What's behind Indonesia's COVID-19 surge? | Inside Story
Al Jazeera STUDIO
Infections and deaths rise dramatically in Asia's new pandemic hotspot.
Gottlieb warns most unvaccinated will get COVID
Reuters - Politics
-
Thailand's capital tightens restrictions to fight COVID-19
SeattlePI.com
-
Wall Street benchmarks join global share sell-off as coronavirus fears continue
Proactive Investors
More coverage
U.S. COVID-19 Cases Double in Two Weeks as Vaccinations Slow and Delta Surges
TomoNews US
WASHINGTON — The number of new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. has more than doubled in the last two weeks, according to The New..
Wall Street starts on back foot
Proactive Investors
-
Iran imposes week-long lockdown of Tehran as virus surges
SeattlePI.com
-
Wall Street set for negative open
Proactive Investors