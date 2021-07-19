Met Office issues UK's first-ever 'extreme heat' warning as temperatures soar
Published
The Met Office has issued its first amber 'extreme heat' warning for parts of the UK as temperatures continue to soar over the coming days.Full Article
Published
The Met Office has issued its first amber 'extreme heat' warning for parts of the UK as temperatures continue to soar over the coming days.Full Article
Move comes after record-breaking number of heatwave deaths were recorded in England last summer
The South West is covered by the warning - which warns people of the adverse effects of high temperatures