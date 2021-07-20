Neither Downing Street or Buckingham Palace have commented on the bombshell claims made by Johnson's former top advisor.Full Article
Boris Johnson 'wanted to visit the Queen in person' before first covid lockdown
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Queen calls Hancock ‘poor man’ in first in-person audience with PM for 15 months
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The Queen has held her first in-person weekly audience with the Prime Minister since before lockdown.Boris Johnson met with the..
30-person limit on weddings in England will be lifted from June 21
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Australia’s Hermit Nation Strategy Unravels – OpEd
Eurasia Review
More coverage
PM delays end of Covid restrictions by up to four weeks over Delta variant fears
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Boris Johnson has been forced to delay the end of England’s coronavirus restrictions by up to four weeks after being warned the..
Boris Johnson faces Tory backlash as lockdown lifting put on hold
PA - Press Association STUDIO