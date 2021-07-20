The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were upset at the 'rudeness' of people towards George after his Euro final appearance.Full Article
Kate Middleton upset by 'mocking' of Prince George
Dover Express0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
'Upset' Kate Middleton might not release Prince George's birthday picture
Daily Record
Royal biographer Angela Levin claims there are rumours Will and Kate may not release a photograph of the birthday boy in a bid to..
More coverage
Could Prince George Be England’s Lucky Charm?
Buzz60
After an emotional 2-0 victory over Germany, England is through to the quarterfinals of Euro 2020, but did Prince George have..
-
Prince George cheers England's Euro 2020 finals goal; Prince William calls loss 'heartbreaking'
Upworthy
-
Prince George joins Prince William, Kate Middleton at England's finals game, goes ecstatic over goal
USATODAY.com
-
Prince George Makes Surprise Appearance at Euro 2020 Final With Kate Middleton and Prince William
E! Online
-
Prince George Joins His Parents Prince William & Kate Middleton at Euro 2020 Final!
Just Jared