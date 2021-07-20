The rise and success of Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens at Aston Villa

The rise and success of Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens at Aston Villa

Walsall Advertiser

Published

Aston Villa correspondent Ashley Preece believes chairman Nassef Sawiris and co-owner Wes Edens have given supporters their Villa back with the future an exciting one.

Full Article