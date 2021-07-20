Cyclist’s head cam footage exposed dangerous driver’s lie
Published
A dangerous driver who narrowly missed a cyclist and then lied about being behind the wheel was caught out by the rider’s head cam footage.Full Article
Published
A dangerous driver who narrowly missed a cyclist and then lied about being behind the wheel was caught out by the rider’s head cam footage.Full Article
A dangerous driver who narrowly missed a cyclist and then lied about being behind the wheel was caught out by the rider’s head..