MLAs reject Government plans for Troubles ‘amnesty’
Stormont MLAs have rejected a controversial Government plan to ban prosecutions for Troubles murders.Full Article
The government says the move reflects the poor chances of successfully prosecuting decades-old crimes, but families of people..
Unionist and nationalist political parties in Northern Ireland have condemned the Westminster Government’s plan to introduce a..
Boris Johnson is expected to announce an amnesty from prosecution for soldiers who served during the Troubles, it has been reported