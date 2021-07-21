The holders of patio gas cylinders, mostly used to heat gas barbecues, are being urged to return disused bottles to help alleviate a national shortage being made worse by the so-called 'pingdemic'.Full Article
Barbecues threatened as gas cylinder shortage 'exacerbated by pingdemic'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Barbeques threatened as gas cylinder shortage 'exacerbated by pingdemic'
The holders of patio gas cylinders, mostly used to heat gas barbeques, are being urged to return disused bottles to help alleviate..
Sky News