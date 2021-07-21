Government branded ‘shambolic’ by unions after ‘paltry’ 3% NHS pay rise
Published
Unions have lashed out at a 3% pay rise for NHS staff, accusing ministers of failing to recognise their efforts during the pandemic.Full Article
Published
Unions have lashed out at a 3% pay rise for NHS staff, accusing ministers of failing to recognise their efforts during the pandemic.Full Article
The normally moderate Royal College of Nursing described the 3% pay rise for NHS staff in England as a "shambolic announcement"..