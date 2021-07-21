What the papers say – July 22
Published
Stories about the ‘pingdemic’ feature heavily on Thursday’s front pages with reports of the damaging impact of self-isolation guidance on close contacts of coronavirus cases.Full Article
Published
Stories about the ‘pingdemic’ feature heavily on Thursday’s front pages with reports of the damaging impact of self-isolation guidance on close contacts of coronavirus cases.Full Article
By Dr. J Scott Younger*
It is 100 years since we were supposedly getting over the war to end all wars, World War I, and..
There are a few things BROCKHAMPTON can't live without when they're on the road. From Merlyn's dog Energy and their sunglasses to..