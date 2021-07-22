Hour-by-hour Devon weather forecast for another very hot day
Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Thursday 5:15 a.m. forecast
7News - The Denver Channel
Hot weather is expected over the next few days, then cool and rainy for the weekend.Hot weather is expected over the next few days,..
New York Weather: Hottest Day Of Week
CBS 2 New York
Monday 5:15 am. forecast
7News - The Denver Channel
Frances' Muggy Morning Forecast
WTVR - Scripps
Smoke and haze returns to Denver, along with hot temps
7News - The Denver Channel
More coverage
Another hot day ahead
WXYZ Detroit
More heat is on the way along with a chance of more storms. 7 First Alert meteorologist Mike Taylor has the latest.
Chicago Weather: Hazy, Hot And Humid Weekend
CBS 2 Chicago
Rain, flooding expected Thursday afternoon - July 22
KSTU - Scripps
Hot and hazy to start the week in Denver
7News - The Denver Channel