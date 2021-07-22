Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Team news as Leeds Rhinos host Salford Red Devils in Friday's Super League fixture at Headingley Stadium (19:45 BST).Full Article
Kruise Leeming scores twice as Leeds comfortably beat Salford 38-16 to register their first win in three Super League games.