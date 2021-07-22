Six people injured after being hit by car outside pub
Published
Six people have been taken to hospital after a car ploughed into a crowd outside a pub in South Wales.Full Article
Published
Six people have been taken to hospital after a car ploughed into a crowd outside a pub in South Wales.Full Article
One of the pedestrians has suffered life-changing injuries and the driver of the car is in a critical condition
A TikTok family whose house was wrecked in a suspected arson attack were sent "95 takeaways and prostitutes" by "jealous haters"..