'She was full of life': The night Amy Winehouse appeared on stage for the last time

Three days before Amy Winehouse's death from alcohol poisoning in July 2011, her goddaughter Dionne Bromfield, a 15-year-old singer, finished school for the summer and rushed to the Camden Roundhouse to perform.

