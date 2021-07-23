Covid in Scotland: Critical workers to be exempt from self-isolation
It is understood health and care workers and some supermarket staff will be among those who can avoid isolating.
Critical workers in sectors such as health, transport and food can apply to be exempt from isolation rules in Scotland.
Key workers in critical roles in Scotland will be able to avoid self-isolation after close contact with coronavirus if they are..