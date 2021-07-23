Lasse Sorensen: Lincoln City sign midfielder from Stoke City
BBC Local News: Stoke and Staffordshire -- League One club Lincoln City sign midfielder Lasse Sorensen from Championship outfit Stoke City for an undisclosed fee.Full Article
Lincoln City have added the Stoke City midfielder to their squad ahead of the new League One season