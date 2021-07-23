Country music star Morgan Wallen says use of racial slur was ‘ignorant’
Published
Country music star Morgan Wallen said his use of a racist slur was “playful” but he now knows it was wrong.Full Article
Published
Country music star Morgan Wallen said his use of a racist slur was “playful” but he now knows it was wrong.Full Article
Country music star Morgan Wallen sat down with “Good Morning America’s” Michael Strahan to address the video of him using a..
Morgan Wallen is speaking out following controversy. The 28-year-old country star, who came under fire earlier in the year after..