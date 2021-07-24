Covid-19: More testing sites for key workers to avoid isolation in England
Published
Police, transport, freight and fire workers will be able to join the daily contact testing scheme.Full Article
The govt says some 10,000 workers employed in more than 400 key sites in the food chain will be able to avoid self-isolation.
LONDON (AP) — Businesses in England warned Monday that a “pingdemic” of people receiving notifications on their phones..