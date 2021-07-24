But NHS Test and Trace was unable to reach a further 961 close contacts of infected individuals.Full Article
More than 9,000 Staffordshire residents told to self-isolate in just one week
Staffordshire Newsletter0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Eritrean Refugees Under Attack In Ethiopia's Tigray War
Newsy
Watch VideoThousands of Eritrean refugees are increasingly caught in the middle of the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, where..
More coverage
Some Tokyo Residents 'Anxious' Olympics Will Fuel COVID-19 Rebound
Newsy
Watch VideoIt's an Olympics like no other: Delayed for a year because of the pandemic, the Summer Games will finally open this..
Infectious Follies: Britain’s Freedom Day – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Historic Protests Sweep Cuba
Eurasia Review