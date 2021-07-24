Man arrested after crashing in police chase
Published
A man has been arrested after leading traffic officers in a chase around Halesowen before crashing into parked cars and then trying to flee on foot.Full Article
Published
A man has been arrested after leading traffic officers in a chase around Halesowen before crashing into parked cars and then trying to flee on foot.Full Article
KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports from Mt. Lebanon where neighbors are shaken up following a shooting and police chase.
New video shows the moment a man allegedly attacked police following a pursuit in Newton.