The government previously reintroduced quarantine rules after a huge rise in the number of Beta variant coronavirus cases but that could change in the next review.Full Article
France could be dropped from 'amber plus' travel list
Cambridge News0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
UK Govt defends having France on 'amber-plus'
Sky News UK Studios
The Transport Secretary has told Sky News he stands by his decision to have France on the UK's 'amber plus' travel list.
Dominic Raab says France travel advice will be updated next week
PA - Press Association STUDIO
More coverage
'Complicated' policy to allow fully vaccinated to travel without quarantine, says Shapps
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Allowing double-jabbed travellers arriving in the UK to avoid quarantine is a 'complicated' policy and will “require time to work..