Rangers: Steven Gerrard hails Fashion Sakala after win over Real Madrid
Published
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard hails the "incredible attitude" of Fashion Sakala as the forward scores in a 2-1 friendly victory over Real Madrid.Full Article
Published
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard hails the "incredible attitude" of Fashion Sakala as the forward scores in a 2-1 friendly victory over Real Madrid.Full Article
The manager has something of a selection headache for the start of the title defence as Sakala and Cedric Itten both netted against..