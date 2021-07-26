There is still some hope for travellers soon, as the Government review will be coming out shortly as they are reviewed every three weeks.Full Article
When is the next update for the green, amber, amber plus and red travel list?
Bishops Stortford Observer0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Gatwick and Heathrow: Green, amber and red list travel update ahead of Thursday switch
Dorking Leatherhead Advertiser
A huge travel update on Thursday could see 24 nations switch lists
The green, amber and red list countries that are expected in next week's review
Hertfordshire Mercury
Advertisement
More coverage
Dominic Raab says France travel advice will be updated next week
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Credit: LBC - No social media use Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says that France's amber plus restrictions could be revised and an..
Balearics to go amber and Croatia green in changes to coronavirus travel lists
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Popular Spanish holiday islands to return to amber list – reports
PA - Press Association STUDIO