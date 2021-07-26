Tom Daley’s tears ‘meaningful’ said husband who has rarely seen him cry
Published
Tom Daley’s tears after winning an Olympic gold medal were one of just a handful of times husband Dustin Lance Black said he has seen him cry.Full Article
Published
Tom Daley’s tears after winning an Olympic gold medal were one of just a handful of times husband Dustin Lance Black said he has seen him cry.Full Article
Tom Daley was just 14 when he first competed at an Olympic Games. Now the 27-year-old has his first gold medal.