Tom Dean and Duncan Scott have won gold and silver respectively for Team GB in the men's 200m freestyle.Full Article
Gold and silver for Team GB in men's 200m freestyle
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
U.S. Men's Team Wins Gold In 4x100 Meter Freestyle Relay
Newsy
Watch VideoWe are entering the first full week of the Tokyo Olympics.
Athletes have been busy kicking off their events..
-
Tokyo Olympics: Team GB's Tom Dean and Duncan Scott react to their historice gold and silver in the 200m freestyle
BBC Sport
-
Tokyo 2020: Tom Dean wins gold for Team GB with Duncan Scott clinching silver in men's 200m freestyle
BBC Sport
-
Britain's Dean, Scott go 1-2 in men's 200m free
ESPN
-
Caeleb Dressel, Team USA win gold in 4x100m men's freestyle relay
Upworthy
More coverage
Team GB's Alex Yee takes silver in Olympic triathlon with Jonny Brownlee finishing fifth
Sky News
Great Britain's Alex Yee has won silver in the men's triathlon at the Tokyo Olympics, with Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt taking..