Two in five people in the UK say they have never seen information on how to protect themselves during a heatwave, the charity's new report foundFull Article
Lack of awareness about heatwaves risks lives, British Red Cross warns
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Lack of awareness around heatwaves puts lives at risk, British Red Cross warns
Two in five people in the UK say they have never seen information on how to protect themselves during a heatwave, the charity's new..
Hull Daily Mail