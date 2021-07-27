Love Island's 6 most complained about moments as boys anger viewers at Casa Amor
Published
After being introduced to six new girls, the boys became embroiled in a game of truth or dare which saw many of them kiss girls from the group.Full Article
Published
After being introduced to six new girls, the boys became embroiled in a game of truth or dare which saw many of them kiss girls from the group.Full Article
Viewers couldn't decide if they loved or hated Dale Mehmet and Harry Young's accents after they entered Casa Amor to try and win..
San Diego Comic-Con 2021, the second Comic-Con@Home edition of the beloved pop culture event, kicks off its three-day run..