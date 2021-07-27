Tokyo hits record 2,848 virus cases days after Olympic Games begin
Published
Tokyo reported its highest daily number of new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, days after the Olympics began.Full Article
Published
Tokyo reported its highest daily number of new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, days after the Olympics began.Full Article
TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo reported its highest daily number of new coronavirus infections Tuesday, days after the Olympics..
Watch VideoTokyo hit another six-month high in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, one day before the Olympics begin, as worries grow..