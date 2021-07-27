The move from the Bolton funnyman comes after the sudden cancellation of his world tour some years ago.Full Article
Peter Kay announces return to stage for first time in three years
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Peter Kay set for return to the stage for first time in 3 years
Boston Target
He revealed the news on Twitter
Translation For Ease Of Communication – Analysis
Eurasia Review
More coverage
-
Navigating the shady world of influencer cryptocurrency giveaway scams
Mashable
-
US stocks rebound as investors 'buy the dip'
Proactive Investors
-
US indices higher at lunch as traders 'buy the dip'
Proactive Investors
-
US benchmarks start on front foot as stocks attempt to come back from Monday sell-off
Proactive Investors