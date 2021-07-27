More than half the UK workforce are still not eligible for "flexi-time" and 30% of flexible working requests are turned downFull Article
Flexi-time working should be 'new normal' say Labour
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Flexi-time must be new normal say Labour
More than half the UK workforce are still not eligible for "flexi-time" and 30% of flexible working requests are turned down
Hull Daily Mail
Effects Of US-China Trade War On Firms’ Vacancy Postings – Analysis
Tariffs are often advertised as an effective tool to protect or even create jobs in specific industries. Empirical evidence..
Eurasia Review